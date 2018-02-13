Police recommend indicting Netanyahu

Israel Police announced this evening that it feels that there is enough evidence to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for bribery and breach of trust on both Case 1000 (gifts from Arnon Milchan) and Case 2000 (talks with Noni Mozes about more favorable coverage in Yediot Ahronot).

A new detail that has emerged on Case 1000 is that Netanyahu had attempted to enact a law for Milchan in which Israeli residents returning from abroad like Milchan would be exempt of tax. Israel Police's key witness on this is former Finance Minister Yair Lapid. Lapid had not agreed to the "Milchan Law" but Netanyahu allegedly told him that the law has to be passed. Milchan reportedly gave the Netanyahu family gifts worth NIS 750,000 between 2006 and 2017.

Israel Police also believe that bribery took place in Case 2000 with Netanyahu and Mozes coordinating actions before the last elections to advance the interests of both of them. Mozes promised Netanyahu favorable coverage if he would pass a law to weaken the Israel Hayom daily freesheet.

The final decision on whether to indict Netanyahu will be taken by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit after extensive studying of the evidence.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 13, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018