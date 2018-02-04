Police recommend indicting Welfare Minister Haim Katz

Israel Police is recommending that an indictment be filed against Minister of Labor, Social Affairs, and Social Services Haim Katz in the Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) corruption affair.

The police concluded an extensive investigation of government company IAI today. The investigation covered a number of affairs involving a large number of people, some of whom were questioned under caution. These included Katz, IAI workers' committee chairperson Ehud Nof, workers' committee member Eli Cohen, other senior committee members, IAI director Brigadier General (res.) Amal Assad, and other suspects.

The investigation was conducted by Israel Police national fraud squad Lahav 433 in cooperation with the Israel Money Laundering and Terror Financing Prevention Authority, accompanied by the economic department in the State Attorney's office. It dealt with suspected involvement in corruption offenses and other crimes.

Katz responded to the police recommendations by saying, "I expected no different from the police, because they obviously cannot admit that the enormous resources that they invested in this fanciful investigation were wasted. It is clear to me that the State Attorney's Office and the legal system exercise common sense and logic, and it will be decided not to indict me in the affair."

The investigation findings and the evidence collected indicate systematic and well-planned modus operandi on the part of some of those involved, who acted on behalf of their own personal benefit.

With the completion of the investigation, the investigative unit believes that alleged evidential grounds have been established against various officeholders concerning their alleged involvement in giving and receiving bribes, fraud and breach of trust, extortion by threats, and other offenses.

Katz and senior IAI workers' committee members are suspected of acting among IAI employees for their own personal benefit. In exchange for help from several committee members, Katz handed out salaried jobs inside and outside IAI.

Katz is also suspected of acting in contravention of the Attorney General's order with respect to the appointment as chairperson of IAI's board of directors and intervening in internal affairs pertaining to the unionization of employees at IAI.

Katz is suspected of using IAI resources and employees amounting to thousands of shekels for his personal benefit, despite being an elected public official.

Senior workers' committee member Eli Cohen took action to grant the AB Aviation Services company, which provides painting and cleaning services to IAI, forbidden concessions and benefits in its business.

As part of these benefits, AB Aviation Services received payment terms substantially better than those prevailing at IAI, and forbidden preference in tenders.

It was also discovered that AB Aviation Services was providing IAI with personnel services. In order to conceal and camouflage this criminal activity, the company owners issued fictitious invoices.

As a senior IAI workers' committee member, Cohen is suspected of exploiting his positions in order to demand and obtain without cost various food products given in large quantities by subcontractors supplying IAI with food. He used the products he received for his own personal benefit.

During the investigation of these matters, it was learned by Cohen made use of a number of IAI employees for his personal benefit.

Assad is suspected of acting to promote his personal benefit and to gain profits as an IAI director. During the investigation, it was learned that Assad had holdings in Druzenet, a company that provides services to IAI for the purpose of making profits by obtaining work, tenders, and projects from IAI. Assad allegedly exploited his position as a director, while concealing his status as a party at interest in the company during his term.

RELATED ARTICLES Police question Haim Katz in IAI corruption probe

Assad and the other owners of Druzenet are suspected of conspiring to conceal Assad's holdings in Druzenet, and of using his position as director in order to obtain work for Druzenet.

The investigation uncovered suspicions that Cohen was reimbursed for overseas travel in contravention of the prevailing practice at IAI.

Material gathered in the investigation shows that fuel and other expenses were unreasonable inflated in 2011-2016 by thousands of dollars.

It is suspected that a number of workers' committee members threatened a member of the IAI board of directors during a meeting.

The IAI corruption affair is not the only one in which Katz is suspected of criminal activity. He is also suspected of using insider information about the merger of Nitsba Holdings Ltd.'s (TASE: NTBA) activity into the activity of Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT). The Israel Securities Authority recently transferred the investigative case to the State Attorney's Office, also with a recommendation for indicting Katz.

It is suspected that Mordecai Ben Arieh (Moti Ben-Ari), a financial advisor for Nitsba Holdings and Airport City, controlled by Koby Maimon, bought shares in Nitsba Holdings before the merger was reported, and also gave the information to Katz. Katz is suspected of buying Nitsba shares before the report on the deal was published, thereby benefiting from insider information. It is believed that Ben Arieh and Katz made NIS 290,000 in illegal profits on the deal.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on February 4, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018