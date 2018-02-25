Police to question Netanyahu on Bezeq affair this week

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to be questioned under caution this week on Case 4000, concerning the Ministry of Communications' actions in relation to Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ), and to give evidence in Case 3000, concerning the procurement of submarines for the Israel Navy from ThyssenKrupp.

In the light of the information that the Israel Police and the Israel Securities Authority have uncovered in the past few weeks on the apparent "give and take" relationship between Netanyahu and Bezeq controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitch, and after the interrogation of Netanyahu associate Nir Hefetz reinforced that information, and suspended Ministry of Communications director general Shlomo Filber agreed to turn state witness, the time has come for the prime minister (who was also minister of communications at the time) to give his version of the events that have given rise to suspicion of corruption.

Sources close to the investigation told "Globes" that the Bezeq case looked like a repeat of Case 2000, in which Netanyahu is suspected of attempting to trade favorable legislation for favorable coverage with "Yediot Ahronot" owner Arnon (Noni) Mozes, only worse.

Moreover, the evidence in Case 4000, which includes dozens if not hundreds of apparently incriminating email messages and telephone conversations between the suspects, already looks strong.

A statement on behalf of the prime minister dismissed the investigation as a media-provoked witch-hunt, and a balloon that would burst.

Netanyahu is not at present a suspect in Case 3000, the submarines affair, and he will only be asked to give evidence.

