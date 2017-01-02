search
Police to question Netanyahu today

Benjamin Netanyahu photo: PR
2 Jan, 2017 12:39
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be questioned about suspicions he received benefits in kind from two businesspeople.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be questioned today under caution on suspicion of receiving benefits in kind on a large scale from two businesspeople, one in Israel and the other overseas. The questioning will take place at Netanyahu's official residence this evening. Netanyahu told the investigators that they would not be limited by time. Yesterday, Netanyahu said of the investigation, "I suggest that the opposition should calm down, and tell their tailors not to get excited."

Rumors have been doing the rounds that Netanyahu intends to call an early election because of the investigation, but Likud sources say there is no such intention.

Meanwhile, coalition chairman David Bitan is reportedly prepared to promote a bill sponsored by MK David Amsalem to forbid investigations of a prime minister during his or her term of office. Bitan, who is close to Netanyahu, told Channel 2 News that the police examined the prime minister with a fine toothcomb and had opened up several inquiries into his affairs. Bitan said the political establishment therefore had to respond. He mentioned the French model, whereby the head of state is protected from criminal prosecution while in office.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 2, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

