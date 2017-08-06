Police to recommend indicting Netanyahu - report

Israel Police will apparently recommend filing an indictment against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in two cases (the 1000 and 2000 cases), Channel 2 News correspondent Guy Peleg reported. According to reports, former Prime Minister's Office chief of staff Ari Harow signed an agreement last Friday to become a state's witness, and has substantially expanded the investigation in the 1000 (gifts) case.

In the 2000 case, it was reported that the Ministry of Justice will file an indictment only if the case if it stands on its own as a purely economic case, without references to journalism and relations between wealth and media. As of now, it appears that despite Harow's testimony, no such case has been established.

Netanyahu said that he "does not comment on background noise, and is continuing to work on behalf of Israelis." His statement follows the description by the police of the offenses of which he is accused in the 1000 and 2000 cases: "The 1000 and 2000 cases concern bribery, fraud, and breach of trust." Since Netanyahu is the only suspect in the 1000 case, the suspicions refer to him. In the 2000 case (the contacts with "Yedioth Ahronoth" publisher Arnon Mozes), he is one of two suspects at this stage.

The state's witness agreement with Harow was signed following lengthy negotiations between his lawyer, Advocate Roy Blecher, and the State Attorney's Office.

Harow is due to provide information about the 1000 and 2000 cases.

Under the agreement, Harow will provide all the information in his possession, the main points of which were presented to the prosecution. In exchange, the state will agree that in a separate case in which the witness is being investigated as a suspect, and in which the state intends to try him, the witness will admit to the offenses attributed to him, and will be convicted of fraud and breach of trust.

It has also been agreed that the parties will agree to a six-month sentence for Harow, to consist of community service, and a NIS 700,000 fine, subject to the other particulars in the agreement.

The Attorney General and the State Attorney's Office approved the agreement.

