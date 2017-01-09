Poll shows Israeli opposition parties drawing level

A public opinion poll published by Geocartography shows that if elections were held in Israel today, the opposition parties would be able to prevent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from forming another government. Yesh Atid, Zionist Union, Meretz and the Joint Arab List would win 60 of the 120 seats in the Knesset. Netanyahu's Likud party drops from 30 seats won at the last general election in 2015 to 22 seats in the current poll.

Geocartography president and CEO Pof. Avi Degani comments, "The low result for Likud almost certainly stems from the police investigations of Netanyahu and widespread attacks on him and his family, and so only 47% of those who say they would vote Likud express certainty about it, although the equivalent figure for Yesh Atid is 33.5%."

According to the poll, the number of seats that each party would win if elections were held today is as follows (2015 result in parentheses):

Likud (headed by Benjamin Netanyahu): 22 (30)

Zionist Union (Isaac Herzog and Tzipi Livni): 13 (24)

Habayit Hayehudi (Naftali Bennett): 9 (8)

Yesh Atid (Yair Lapid): 27 (11)

Yisrael Beitenu (Avigdor Liberman): 7 (6)

Kulanu (Moshe Kahlon): 6 (10)

United Torah Judaism: 10 (6)

Meretz (Zehava Gal-On): 7 (5)

Shas (Aryeh Deri): 6 (6)

Joint Arab List (Ayman Odeh): 13 (13)

