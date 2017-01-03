Pollution threatens Israel Railways Tel Aviv operations

The Ministry of Environmental Protection is threatening to issue personal orders against Israel Railways executives. Another threat is to stop railway traffic on the Ayalon route, due to air pollution detected at the Hashalom railway station in Tel Aviv and the Yoseftal railway station in Bat Yam. The railway executives were summoned to a hearing next week in the Tel Aviv district office of the Ministry of Environmental Protection, following which practical steps under the Clean Air Law are likely.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection's announcement quoted Minister of Environmental Protection Zeev Elkin as saying, "Our duty is to warn the public on the one hand and wage a determined struggle against Israel Railways on the other in order to find a solution to the problem of air pollution at these stations. Our lives and health are not hostage to any transportation company, however large and important it may be."

The order sent today to three Israel Railways senior executives stated, "Our ministry is considering taking all legal means available to us, including issuing an administrative order to the railway in order to prevent and reduce air pollution… Issuing an administrative order to Israel Railways to desist from use under the authority of our ministry… for your information, the maximum penalty for this offense… is two years imprisonment or a NIS 678,000 fine, and if the offender is a corporation, the fine is double."

The Ministry of Environmental Protection explains that it has been after Israel Railways for a long time to reduce air pollution at the Hashalom and other railway stations, adding, "Despite the ministry's demands and measures taken by Israel Railways to devise a solution for reducing pollution, Israel Railways has taken no concrete steps to reduce the severe air pollution at the stations.

"In contrast to Israel Railways' assertions, the Ministry of Environmental Protection is not taking action to close the stations; it is promoting solutions for the air pollution at the stations, for meeting the legal requirements, and for preventing damage to public health – aims that should be at the top of the priorities of Israel Railways, which operates a fleet of outdated and polluting trains.

"The Ministry of Environmental Protection regards systems of mass transit, including passenger trains, as an environmentally correct means with the potential to reduce transportation-caused air pollution," the ministry stated. "The ministry has a legal duty to warn the public about the current state of air pollution at the stations, and a warning to the public was published in consultation with professionals in the Ministry of Health."

Israel Railways: The Ministry of Environmental Protection is ignoring our joint work

Israel Railways responded sharply to the summons, issuing a press release that said, "100,000 passengers a day will have to forego railway service as a result of the Ministry of Environmental Protection's orders. The practical effect of these orders is the halting of railway traffic from the Tel Aviv region. The ministry's decision is liable to cause transportation chaos and the use of thousands of cars and buses instead of trains, which will significantly increase dangers on the roads, and will not reduce air pollution."

Israel Railways noted that selection of a winner in the tender issued with the cooperation of the Ministry of Environmental Protection for installing filters at the Yoseftal and Komemiut railway stations in Bat Yam is scheduled for one month from now. "The summons to a hearing was issued even though Israel Railways is using all the available means to find immediate professional solutions in the matter, both in Israel and overseas, and even though the railway electrification project, which is progressing at top speed, is projected to reduce air pollution as soon as the first electrified line from Herzliya to Jerusalem starts operating in a few years.

"Since Israel Railways does not intend to break the law, the operative significance of the Ministry of Environmental Protection is the immediate closing down, all or in part, of the railway lines passing through Tel Aviv.

"Israel Railways will take action to persuade the Ministry of Environmental Protection that the national interest requires continuation of railway traffic, combined with cooperation among the parties in finding an overall solution to the problem, for the benefit of passengers in Israel. Unfortunately, the hasty summons to a hearing proves that we have so far failed in this persuasion, but we will go on trying. Israel Railways is asking the Ministry of Transport for instructions in this matter."

Ministry of Environmental Protection: Reduce the time in the station to a minimum

A Ministry of Environmental Protection announcement issued today stated that in consultation with the Ministry of Health, it was "warning passengers, especially those in sensitive groups (cardiac patients, pulmonary patients, senior citizens, children, and pregnant women) to reduce to an absolute minimum their stay on platforms at the Hashalom station in Tel Aviv and the Yoseftal station in Bat Yam."

According to the announcement, "There is concern about public health" at these stations "given the repeated deviations in diesel particles and nitrogen dioxide (a sign of air pollution from both vehicles and railway locomotives) detected at the stations. There is now evidence that exposure to the high pollutant levels found at these stations increases the risk to public health."

Elkin added that air pollution from transportation was "one of the worst environmental threats to the lives and health of people in Israel. I remind you that every year, 2,500 people die prematurely in Israel from air pollution damage, and the biggest contribution to air pollution comes from transportation. We therefore take the high levels of air pollution detected at the Hashalom and Yoseftal railway stations, which threaten public health, especially the health of sensitive groups, very seriously."

