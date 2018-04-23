Production software co LeaderMES completes funding round

LeaderMES, a Haifa-based startup that develops software for digitizing the production process in small and medium-size businesses, has completed a funding round that brings the total amount it has raised to date to $5 million. The round was led by Israeli venture capital fund Firstime and its managers Ilan Shiloah, Nir Tarlovsky and Jonathan Benartzi with additional funds from private investors. The company says that the funds will strengthen and extend its international marketing efforts, technological development and recruitment of personnel to support these efforts. Led by founder and CEO Amir Aloni, LeaderMES has worked with Cisco Systems, Deloitte and Tefen Consulting with sales from around the world.

“LeaderMES makes it simple for manufacturers to digitally transform their plants and take them into the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” said Aloni. “With this innovative set of tools, manufacturing staff are empowered to streamline their operations and improve their performance by 10% within the first month of implementation and 30% to 40% over the long term.”

LeaderMES collects data from manufacturing equipment and transforms it into meaningful information that can be used to improve manufacturing processes through secured cloud technology and smart connected apps. Dashboards can be viewed on laptops, smartphones and tablets to provide actionable insight into factory, department and individual machine performance with recommendations to boost productivity and resource management.

“LeaderMES provides small and medium sized manufacturers the most advanced tools to help managers quickly identify and correct processes, leading to huge savings in machinery, energy and material costs,” said Aloni. “The platform can play a huge role in helping them adapt to a very competitive global economy and comply with industry requirements, while maintaining their workforce and protecting local jobs.”

“We are pleased with the opportunity to partner with LeaderMES in leading the digital revolution within the manufacturing sector,” said Firstime managing partner Nir Tarlovsky. “Introducing connectivity and IoT into manufacturing plants will make processes more efficient and reduce costs. LeaderMES’s technology has already been endorsed by numerous manufacturers and introduced tangible improvements to their productivity.”

