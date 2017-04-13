Property & Building wins £24m UK court decision

Israeli real estate company Property and Building Ltd. (TASE: PTBL) notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) that it has been awarded £24 million by an English court in its suit with its British partner TPD.

Property & Building has a 20% stake in TPD, which owns the London and Birmingham Hiltons, while Tonstate Group has a 60% stake. Another partner Destiny owns 20%. The suit was brought by Property and Building and Destiny against Tonstate, in an attempt to force it to buy their majority stakes due to ongoing disputes and arguments over the management of TPD.

The court ruled in favor of Property & Building and Destiny that Tonstate must buy their combined 40% for £48 million - £24 million each (NIS 108 million). Property & Building says this means it will make an "immaterial net profit" on the deal.

Property & Building CEO is Segi Eitan.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 13, 2017

