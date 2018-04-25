Property management co Guesty raises $20m

Israeli end-to-end property management platform Guesty announced today that it has raised $19.75 million in a Series B financing round led by TLV Partners with existing investors Magma VC and Buran VC.

The Tel Aviv based company has grown rapidly over the past year and now wants to replicate its success in the urban short-term rental sector within the vacation rental market. The company has developed a platform for property owners to manage Airbnb reservations.

Co-founded in 2013 by twin brothers Amiad and Koby Soto, Guesty provides the means to manage all aspects of a short-term rental business across multiple channels from one convenient dashboard. Its mission to facilitate smooth business operation for its customers prompted the conception of effective tools that automate the more mundane tasks involved in property management.

Guesty recently added integrations with Booking.com and Agoda to its growing list of partners, which includes major OTA channels like Airbnb as well as various technological players in the short term rental scene.

Amiad Soto said, “We plan to uphold our prominent position within the vacation rental industry by equipping professional property managers with ever advancing technologies and automation.” Soto added that Guesty believes in its human capital and will continue to grow its teams, recruiting highly talented professionals across all departments.

TLV Partners Shahar Tzafrir said, “I’ve witnessed up close Guesty’s exceptional execution and rapid growth. We at TLV Partners see massive potential in this market and believe Guesty is the one to actualize it.”

