search
Front > News

PM punishes Hotovely, cancels Czech trip

Tzipi Hovotely Photo: Dor Malkah
29 Nov, 2017 17:39
שלח תגובה במיילTal Schneider

Hovotely is being penalized for saying that US Jews do not send their sons to the army.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has canceled Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tzipi Hotovely's official visit to the Czech Republic.

In a live interview on an i24news English language broadcast several days ago, Hotovely said that US Jewry did not send its sons to serve in the US army. She was commenting on their complaints about the government's decision against implementing the compromise on the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

Hotovely was scheduled to speak together with the Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs on the subject of security and Europe's relations with Middle Eastern countries at an event held by the Czech-Israeli forum.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on November 29, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Tzipi Hovotely Photo: Dor Malkah
Tzipi Hovotely Photo: Dor Malkah
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018