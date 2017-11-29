PM punishes Hotovely, cancels Czech trip

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has canceled Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tzipi Hotovely's official visit to the Czech Republic.

RELATED ARTICLES PM reprimands Hotovely for berating US Jewry

In a live interview on an i24news English language broadcast several days ago, Hotovely said that US Jewry did not send its sons to serve in the US army. She was commenting on their complaints about the government's decision against implementing the compromise on the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

Hotovely was scheduled to speak together with the Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs on the subject of security and Europe's relations with Middle Eastern countries at an event held by the Czech-Israeli forum.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on November 29, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017