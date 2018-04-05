RSA acquires Israeli behavioral analytics co Fortscale

US network and security company RSA has announced that it is acquiring Israeli big data behavioral analytics company Fortscale. RSA said that the Tel Aviv based company would become part of its NetWitness platform and enable it to introduce the most comprehensive UEBA solution on the market. No financial details about the acquisition were disclosed.

Fortscale was founded by CEO Idan Tendler and COO Dr. Yona Hollander and has raised $23 million to date with investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Valor Capital Group, Intel Capital, Blumberg Capital, Swarth, CME Ventures and UST Global. The company has developed machine learning-based user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) for security. UEBA facilitates the automatic identification of deviations from normal user behaviors to uncover risky and previously hard to detect threats.

"The RSA NetWitness Platform has helped our team increase their visibility, detect threats with higher fidelity, and automate response to the threats that pose the greatest risk to our organization" said John Byers, Senior Vice President, Information Security and CISO, IBC Bank. "Our security analysts cite RSA NetWitness Platform as the technology that marks the biggest impact on their effectiveness, making the process of identifying and intelligently responding to threats more streamlined and efficient."

RSA said that its acquisition of Fortscale will provide customers with embedded UEBA capabilities integrated with the Platform. RSA NetWitness UEBA directly addresses and overcomes obstacles that standalone solutions have encountered due to their high cost and high touch requirements. RSA NetWitness UEBA requires minimal customization and no manual tuning. Its patented, three-tier unsupervised machine learning analytics engine automatically finds known and unknown threats that rule-based systems cannot with greater accuracy.

RSA, part of the EMC-Dell Group, already has a very large presence in Israel based on previous acquisitions.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 5, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018