Ra'anana railway stations to open next Tuesday

Two new railway stations at Ra'anana South and Ra'anana West will open next Tuesday, July 3, Israel Railways has announced. Both stations are on the Sharon region loop with Ra'anana South located at the Interchange of Roads 531 and 4 and Ra'anana West located in the median of Road 531 on the seam between Ra'anana and Herzliya.

In the first stage passengers will be forced to travel eastwards around the loop via Hod Hasharon, Kfar Saba, Rosh Ha'ayin, Petah Tikva and Bnei Brak to Tel Aviv in a journey lasting 40 minutes. However, next year when the loop is completed westwards to join the coastal railway line near Herzliya, the journey to Tel Aviv will be cut to less than 20 minutes.

