search
Front > News

Ra'anana urban renewal project approved

Planned new Ra'anana Mall
2 Jan, 2017 18:24
שלח תגובה במיילOri Chudy

48 apartments on Weizmann Street will be demolished and replaced by 154 apartments.

The Ra'anana Local Planning and Building Commission, chaired by Adv. Eitan Ginzburg, last Thursday approved an urban renewal project for demolishing four old buildings on Weizmann Street and replacing them by new buildings. The plan was approved for the issuing of a building permit, but development companies ASLI Building and Brik must still fulfill the terms of the permit to be issued.

The plan concerns four old residential buildings in the town with 48 apartments. Under the plan, these will be demolished, and four 9.5-storey buildings with 154 apartments will be constructed. The buildings will share two underground storeys for parking and store rooms for the apartments.

The Weizmann Street site, located in northern Ra'anana opposite the new Neve Zemer residential neighborhood being built in the town, is one of the sites in Raanana slated for urban renewal. The site is the second urban renewal project in the town. The Local Planning and Building Commission approved another project, located on the Brandes site, several months ago. As of now, there are three other urban renewal sites in Raanana in the earlier stages on Kinneret, Migdal, and Geula Streets.

"Ra'anana has been undergoing significant development. In addition to building new neigborhoods, we're emphasizing urban renewal, mainly in the older parts of town," Ginzburg said. "The entire development is taking place in conformity with judicious and careful planning that matches the new Ra'anana outline plan, which made urban renewal one of the main challenges in its area," he added.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on January 2, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Planned new Ra'anana Mall
Planned new Ra'anana Mall
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016