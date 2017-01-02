Ra'anana urban renewal project approved

The Ra'anana Local Planning and Building Commission, chaired by Adv. Eitan Ginzburg, last Thursday approved an urban renewal project for demolishing four old buildings on Weizmann Street and replacing them by new buildings. The plan was approved for the issuing of a building permit, but development companies ASLI Building and Brik must still fulfill the terms of the permit to be issued.

The plan concerns four old residential buildings in the town with 48 apartments. Under the plan, these will be demolished, and four 9.5-storey buildings with 154 apartments will be constructed. The buildings will share two underground storeys for parking and store rooms for the apartments.

The Weizmann Street site, located in northern Ra'anana opposite the new Neve Zemer residential neighborhood being built in the town, is one of the sites in Raanana slated for urban renewal. The site is the second urban renewal project in the town. The Local Planning and Building Commission approved another project, located on the Brandes site, several months ago. As of now, there are three other urban renewal sites in Raanana in the earlier stages on Kinneret, Migdal, and Geula Streets.

"Ra'anana has been undergoing significant development. In addition to building new neigborhoods, we're emphasizing urban renewal, mainly in the older parts of town," Ginzburg said. "The entire development is taking place in conformity with judicious and careful planning that matches the new Ra'anana outline plan, which made urban renewal one of the main challenges in its area," he added.

