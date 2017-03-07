search
Front > News

Radiation shielding co RadiAction Medical raises $5.7m

medical, medicine
7 Mar, 2017 14:36
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

RadiAction CEO: Our solution will allow increase in the number of image guided procedures performed annually.

Israeli startup RadiAction Medical has completed a $5.7 million Series A financing round led by HighGround Tairun Investment LLPs, an investment fund co-managed by HighGround Capital and Boya Capital from China. The company has developed an innovative radiation shielding device for fluoroscopic systems in interventional suites.

The technology was invented by serial entrepreneur Dr. Amir Belson, M.D. and developed by RadiAction, which was founded in 2014 by Dr. Belson and Jonathan Yifat in the RAD Biomed incubator in Israel. The technology involves a device that transfers the radiation shielding from the personnel to the fluoroscopy system itself, while seamlessly integrating with the physician's work flow and featuring zero-impact on the X-ray image quality.

Dr. Belson has founded over 10 medical technology companies, including NeoGuide, which was acquired by Intiuitive Surgical in 2009, Vascular Pathways, which was acquired by C.R Bard, Inc. in 2015. Zipline Medical, Emboline,Qool Therapeutics, and Modular Surgical.

RadiAction CEO Jonathan Yifat said, "Our breakthrough solution will allow medical teams performing image guided interventional procedures to increase the number of procedures performed annually, as well as to extend their stay in the catheterization lab, work more efficiency and comfortably and significantly reduce the risks involved in exposure to X-ray radiation. We are excited to start working with our new investors to bring our unique technology to the global market."

With the rate of minimally-invasive image-guided procedures increasing worldwide, interventional suite personnel face a significant increased risk for brain tumors, cataracts, cognitive damages and different types of cancer due to the high radiation exposure, while their heavy protective gear, which essentially has not changed for decades, is a cause for serious orthopedic injuries and loss of work days.

Trials using a non-commercial prototype have shown that RadiAction's technology has the potential to reduce scattered radiation levels in the catheterization room by 97% or higher, with no need for personal shielding garments.

RadiAction's technology is protected by several patents in the US and globally. The company intends to use the proceeds of the current round for accelerating the R&D activity, complete required tests, obtaining regulatory clearances and to get to market with a commercial product.

Zhu Jianping, a partner at HighGround Capital and a director at Radiaction: "We are very happy to be part of RadiAction and we strongly believe that their breakthrough technology will become the standard for radiation protection in the interventional rooms."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 7, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
medical, medicine
medical, medicine
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016