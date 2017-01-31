Radware acquires SaaS co Seculert

Israeli cyber security and application delivery solutions developer Radware Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDWR) has acquired Seculert, a SaaS cloud-based provider of protection against enterprise network breach and data exfiltration based in Petah Tikva. No financial details about the deal were disclosed but Radware said the acquisition is immaterial to its 2017 revenue, and slightly dilutive to its fully diluted 2017 non-GAAP EPS

Radware said that seculert will enhance its attack mitigation system with access to heightened machine learning technology and big data analytics tools that allow the company to conduct advanced threat analysis. Leveraging its big data platform, the Seculert acquisition will further augment Radware’s solution portfolio through the addition of advanced threat analytics based on behavioral analysis and machine learning using large scale processing.

Radware CTO David Aviv said, “The Seculert acquisition allows Radware to leverage machine learning technology and its data analytics platform in order to expand our core expertise beyond attack analysis to threat analysis, which provides a panoramic view of the data center’s posture. These capabilities expand Radware’s attack mitigation from real-time and near-time to include detection of stealth attack campaigns. The addition of Seculert’s cutting-edge technology and strong team support Radware’s commitment to bring best-of-breed innovation to our customers and partners.”

Seculert VP R&D and general manager Nissim Pariente said, “We are excited about the opportunity to extend the reach and scope of our technology by joining Radware. We believe that integrating Seculert technology into Radware’s product offerings will provide enhanced data center security and prevention measures.”

Seculert was founded in 2010 by CEO Dudi Matot, CTO Aviv Raff, and COO Alex Milstein and raised at least $16 million from YL Ventures, Sequoia Capital and Norwest Venture Partners.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 31, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017