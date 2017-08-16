Ramat Gan mayor to be indicted subject to hearing

Following consultations with the State Attorney, the Tel Aviv District Deputy State Attorney for Economic Enforcement informed Ramat Gan Mayor Yisrael Zinger that he is to be indicted subject to a hearing for allegedly taking bribes, fraud and breach of trust.

Zinger's predecessor Zvi Bar is serving a three year prison sentence for bribery.

Adv. Ariel Lempert, who served as a consultant to Zinger in the municipal elections, is also likely to be indicted for giving a bribe, also subject to a hearing.

The charge sheet says that the offences took place during the 2013 municipal election campaign. Zinger allegedly approached people including Lempert and offered positions in his administration in exchange for working on his campaign for free. Lempel allegedly paid Zinger NIS 70,000 with the knowledge that he was relying on a job from Zinger. However, Lempel ultimately refused the job he was offered and Zinger returned the money as cash in an envelope to Lempel.

Zinger also reportedly offered a Likud activist a job as an aide and promised her daughter, a lawyer, work on municipal cases.

