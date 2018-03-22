Rami Levy in collaboration talks with Israir

After the link-up between supermarket chain Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) and travel company Gulliver on a joint travel service, Rami Levy is also promoting a new travel venture, with Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd.. Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd. (TASE:RMLI) is in initial talks with the airline on expanding their existing joint offers. Levy's daughter Yafit is leading the negotiations for Rami Levy Chain Stores.

At this early stage it is not known whether a joint company will be set up or whether the collaboration will be a matter of expanding the existing benefits for members of the Rami Levy Chain Stores customers club. Rami Levy recently improved the terms of the credit card deal he offers with Isracard through the setting up of a joint company.

"Globes" revealed Shufersal's entry into the tourism industry nearly a year ago. Shufersal and Gulliver set up a joint venture, Shufersal Tourism, with Shufersal owning 53% and Guliver 47%.

Shufersal Tourism will provide tourist services via the Internet: hotel and flight bookings and vacation packages in Israel and overseas. It will offer special deals to members of the Shufersal customer club in accordance with each customer's profile.

