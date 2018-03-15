Jerusalem Deputy Mayor remand extended, Rami Levy questioned

At the request of Israel Police, the Rishon Lezion Magistrates Court today extended the remand of Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Meir Turgeman, suspected of bribery, until March 19. Another suspect, developer Moshe Haba, who was questioned in the case of Minister of the Interior and Development of the Negev and Galilee Aryeh Deri, was released to house arrest. Other suspects are expected to be released under restrictions.

The investigation against Turgeman is taking place in the Lahav 433 national fraud squad. He and real estate developers are suspected of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, abuse of power, and tax offenses. Turgeman is suspected accepting a bribe from Haba in exchange for using his position as chairperson of the Planning and Building Commission to promote Haba's business interests.

Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd. (TASE:RMLI) today announced, "We have become aware of a police investigation involving, the company has been informed, alleged suspicions of bribery and fraud committed by Jerusalem municipal officeholders. As communicated to the company, Rami Levy, a director in the company and its controlling shareholder, is also being investigated in this matter, and has not been summoned for additional questioning at this stage. This investigation is totally unrelated to the company and/or its activity, or to Rami Levy's functions in the company."

Rami Levy was one of the people whose affairs Turgeman was barred from involvement in, during to the close relations between them. In April 2016, the Attorney General ordered Turgeman not to deal with Rami Levy's affairs or those of Advocate Shlomo Deri, Aryeh Deri's brother.

