Rami Levy responds to We4G with NIS 20 mobile package

The entry of Xfone's We4G brand into the Israeli mobile telephony market continues to have knock-on effects. Today, Rami Levy announced his response to the new challenger with a market-breaking monthly package costing NIS 20 that includes 40 GB Internet usage. The package is valid for a year, after which its price rises to NIS 30 (most bargain packages rise to around NIS 100 after the introductory period).

RELATED ARTICLES Xfone snatches 13,000 subscribers from rivals

Rami Levy Communications, a subsidiary of Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd. (TASE:RMLI), says that its target is to recruit 100,000 subscribers over the coming year. "We intend at any price to be at the forefront in pricing and to compete with any offer made by our competitors," the company said in announcing the new package. "This year we mean to focus on very aggressive marketing, and this will have significance for prices. We are preparing further surprises for the market, some of which we will reveal in the next few weeks."

Anyone in Israel who now pays more than NIS 30 monthly for mobile service is presumably just not aware of what is going on in the industry. At the same time as prices are falling, the Internet usage offered is rising. Until now, Rami Levy's package offered 14 GB for NIS 30 monthly. At this point, Rami Levy's price is the cheapest on the market. Hot Mobile offers a package for NIS 25 with 70 GB, and 012 Mobile offers a NIS 29 package with 100 GB monthly for two years.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 8, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018