Rami Levy sets up joint venture with travel agency

Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd. (TASE:RMLI) and Daka90 are founding a tourism venture aimed at providing tourism services on preferential terms to members of the Rami Levy chain customers club.

As part of the cooperative venture, Daka90 will operate a special tourism website for the customer club members with deals for hotels in Israel, overseas hosting packages, organized trips, discount flights, etc. The leading services provider in the cooperative venture will be Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd..

In addition to the website operated by Daka90, orders can be made from a call center, while some of the vacations can also be ordered at Rami Levy branches themselves.

The announcement of the cooperative venture stated that it was part of Rami Levy's strategic plan for strengthening its customers club and increasing the number of its credit cardholders, resulting in a larger credit card clearance volume. At this stage, however, use of the credit card will not be a condition for receiving benefits from the tourism venture, although the benefits themselves are only for customer club members.

Rami Levi Chain Stores controlling shareholders Rami Levy said in response, "The expansion in the tourist sector is a significant achievement through which we hope to give our customers the broadest and best basket of products; that is what we have been doing since we founded the chain. We decided to also enter this sector and exert a influence beneficial to the consumer, while enabling Israelis to benefit from a vacation at Rami Levy prices without this being at the expense of quality or service."

