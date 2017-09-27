Ratan Tata to attend Israel auto-tech conference

Indian billionaire Ratan Tata, who controls the Indian Tata group, is scheduled to visit Israel in October to attend the Prime Minister's Fuel Choices and Smart Mobility Summit. Among other things, the Tata group controls the Jaguar-Land Rover auto manufacturer and other businesses all over the world and cooperates with Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) in the defense industry.

Source in these sectors say that Tata's arrival in person is a very unusual event that probably indicates the Indian group's great interest in the Israeli auto-tech industry. Jaguar-Land Rover recently invested tens of millions of dollars in Tata Capital Innovations Fund.

Other senior auto industry and investment figures are expected to attend this year's summit, which is being held for the fifth year. Those who have confirmed their attendance include the chairpersons of the SEAT and Lamborghini auto manufacturers, both of which are Volkswagen group brands; Ole Harms, chairman of the MOIA smart transportation division founded two years ago by Volkswagen; senior managers at Ford, BMW, Delphi Automotive, and Nvidia; and investment representatives from Chinese transportation firm Didi, Internet giant Baidu, and others.

The Prime Minister's Fuel Choices and Smart Mobility Summit will be held at the Habima Theater in Tel Aviv on October 31 and November 1, with the prime minister and other ministers in attendance.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on September 27, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017