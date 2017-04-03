search
Record 100,000 new cars delivered in Q1

New cars Photo: Tamar Matsafi
3 Apr, 2017 18:54
However, in March 28,167 new vehicles were delivered, 1.2% fewer than in March 2016.

98,865 new vehicles were delivered in the first quarter of 2017, 8.9% more than in the corresponding quarter last year, 28,167 new vehicles were delivered in March, 1.2% fewer than in March 2016. Auto sector sources report a slackening in demand, but the quarterly results were greatly affected by the spurt of deliveries in January.

Leading the first quarter auto deliveries was South Korean manufacturer Hyundai with 15,497, 18% more than in the first quarter of 2016. In second place was Kia, owned by Hyundai, with 11,888, up 11.4%. Third place was taken by Toyota with 10,180 deliveries, a 1.7% increase. Skoda was fourth with 7,488 deliveries and a 10% rise, followed by Nissan with 5,810 deliveries, up 43% and Suzuki with 4,708, a 65% increase.

The first quarter featured very strong opening sales of the new hybrid vehicles that recently landed in Israel, led by the Hyundai Ioniq with 1,879 deliveries, the new Toyota CH-R with 1,039 deliveries, and the Kia Niro with 833 deliveries.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on April 3, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

