Record car deliveries in Israel in 2016

A record 286,728 new cars were delivered in Israel in 2016, not including taxis, up 12.5% from 2015, which was itself a record year.

As is customary, December was a weak month for new car deliveries with only 7,030 cars delivered, as customers prefer to hang on as purchase cars registered in 2017.

Korean cars were once again the top selling cars in Israel. Hyundai was in first place with 39,086 vehicles delivered, up 25% from 2015, and Kia in second place with 38,069 cars delivered, up 13% from 2015.

In third place was Toyota with 30,040 deliveries in 2016, up 2.6% from 2015. In fourth place was Skoda with 19,511 deliveries, up 21% from 2015, and in fifth place was Mitsubishi with 17,988 deliveries, up 11%.

Market sources see record breaking car sales continuing in 2017 with car deliveries in January expected to equal or surpass the 36,000 cars delivered last January.

Import agencies have a new car inventory of more than 70,000 vehicles, which are expected to be sold in the first quarter of 2017.

