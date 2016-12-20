Record high-tech funds raised in 2016

As 2016 winds down, Israel's high-tech industry can reflect on a year of record financing. Israeli high-tech companies have raised at least $4.6 billion this year, up from $4.43 billion in 2015, a check by "Globes" has found.
In October, IVC-KPMG reported that Israeli high-tech companies had raised $4 billion in the first nine months of 2016, up 27% from the corresponding period of 2015. Israeli high-tech companies raised $1.19 billion in the third quarter of 2016, the second highest quarterly amount in 10 years,
December is traditionally a relatively quiet month in terms of startups closing financing rounds but to date Israeli companies have raised over $200 million so far this month, and $600 million in the fourth quarter. In the past 24 hours alone, augmented reality company Lumus announced that it had raised $30 million, to add to the $15 million it raised in June, and personalization platform Dynamic Yields reported the closing of a $22 million financing round.
Earlier in the month, fintech startup BlueVine reported that it had raised $49 million, to add to the $40 million it raised in January, and video chat company Life on Air raised $52 million. Insurtech startup Lemonade raised $34 million.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 20, 2016
