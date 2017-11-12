Regenerative medicine co CollPlant raises $7.4m

Israeli regenerative medicine company CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (TASE: CLPT; OTC: CQPTY) has announced raising various amounts totaling $7.4 million, from an American investor, Meitav-Dash institutional fund, and Ami Sagi, the father of Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi.

The company announced last month that it is on the way to developing a 3D-printed orthopaedic implant. This followed an announcement in September that it had received a first order for its collagen bio-ink for vital organ printing.

These investments include signing a private restricted investment agreement with Meitav-Dash, one of the company’s largest shareholders. As part of the investment agreement, which includes shares and warrants, the company will immediately raise NIS 4.8 million ($1.3 million), and upon full exercise of the warrants, a further NIS 9.8 million.

CollPlant has also announced it has signed a private restricted investment agreement with Ami Sagi, one of the company’s largest shareholders. As part of the investment agreement, including shares and warrants, the Company will raise immediately $1.1 million, and upon full exercise of the warrants, a further $2.1 million.

Last month the Company announced completion of the first stage of a $2 million investment agreement with American investors, as part of an overall investment agreement of $5 million.

CollPlant is a regenerative medicine company leveraging its proprietary, plant-based recombinant human collagen (rhCollagen) technology for the development and commercialization of tissue repair products, initially for the orthobiologics, 3D Bio-printing of tissue and organs, and advanced wound care markets.

The company's share price rose 12.7% today and is up 10% since the start of 2017.

