Rimon Cohen execs set up independent PR firm

Rimon Cohen senior executives Adv Haddan Orenstein and Adv Eitamar Hoshen are leaving the firm to found OH!, a media consultancy, strategy, and crisis management firm. They took a number of clients with them (subject to a settlement with Rimon Cohen), including the Teddy Sagi group, high-tech companies, and law firms M. Firon & Co., Yehuda Raveh & Co., and DLA Piper.

Orenstein managed Rimon Cohen's legal subjects and regulation department from 2008. In recent years, he has been managing media affairs for the Teddy Sagi group, and has served as a consultant to Sagi. Orenstein also handled the debt arrangement at IDB, the legal assistants' struggle, and the lawsuit of the trustee for Bernie Madoff's assets. He also provided consultation to the trustees for the Mega supermarket chain.

Hoshen was previously a news editor at "Yedioth Ahronoth" and "Israel Hayom." In recent years, in addition to handling the affairs of technology companies such as Yahoo!, he handled law firms, including M. Firon, Yigal Arnon & Co., Yehuda Raveh & Co., Zysman Aharoni, Gayer & Co., and DLA Piper.

Orenstein and Hoshen thanked Roni Rimon and Benny Cohen for their work together, saying, "The firm was a warm and loving home for us for many years. We can only express our appreciation for what we received from the firm's founding partners over the years. We owe them many thanks for enjoyable and enriching years."

Rimon said, "I'm proud that our firm, Rimon-Cohen, has always been an incubator for talented media consultants, who naturally chose, after years of fruitful work, to spread their wings and fly off on an independent path. That is the way of the world, and I welcome it. I'm also proud that no executive has worked in a competing firm, rather than setting off independently. Haddan and Eitamar are leaving on good terms with us. They are talented consultants, and we'll continue cooperation with them. We wish them great success."

The new firm will be located in the Azrieli Sarona Tower in Tel Aviv.

Media consultant Ran Yehezkel is joining Orenstein and Hoshen.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on October 24, 2017

