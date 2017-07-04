Rivlin allows Olmert to travel abroad

President Reuven Rivlin today accepted a request by former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert to cancel some of the restrictions imposed on him during his parole period.

RELATED ARTICLES Ehud Olmert handed early release

Rivlin thereby kept a promise he made to Olmert when he rejected Olmert's pardon request two months ago.

In his decision published at that time, Rivlin wrote, "In the event that Olmert's request for release after serving two thirds of his term is accepted after paying his debt to society, and in view of his many good deeds, the president will give favorable consideration to limiting his punishment to this period of imprisonment."

Rivlin's decision means that following Olmert's release from prison on Sunday this week, he can continue his life without some of the restrictions generally imposed on paroled prisoners. Among other things, he can travel overseas, do business, and will not have to report to the police station.

Olmert was released after serving 16 months, after the Parole Board granted his request for releasing him from a third of his sentence. As soon as he was released, Olmert asked Rivlin to relax the conditions for his release, including permission for foreign travel. This request has now been granted.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on July 4, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017