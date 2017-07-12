Robot companion co Intuition Robotics raises $14m

Israeli robot companion developer Intuition Robotics a Ramat Gan, has completed a $14 million Series A financing round led by Japan's Toyota Research Institute (TRI) with the participation of OurCrowd and iRobot as well as seed investors Maniv Mobility, Terra Venture Partners, Bloomberg Beta, and other private investors.

Based in Ramat Gan, and led by cofounder and CEO Dor Skuler, Intuition Robotics is developing Elli-Q, an autonomous active aging companion aimed at keeping older adults active and engaged. Intuition Robotics believes that social companion technology will positively impact the lives of the elderly by connecting them with family and friends, and making technology accessible and intuitive. Elli-Q is entering the initial testing phase of the companion robot with users. Intuition Robotics is also opening a San Francisco office.

