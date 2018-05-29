Roman Abramovich visits StoreDot in Herzliya

On his first full day as an Israeli citizen Roman Abramovich visited the Herzliya offices of Israeli ultra-fast lithium ion-based battery technology developer StoreDot this afternoon. The company's Facebook page features a post at 2pm saying "An important visitor in our pilot production line today Roman Abramovich" together with a photograph of the Russian-Israeli billionaire.

Abramovich, Israel's wealthiest citizen, is one of the main investors in the company through his UK based investment firm Millhouse Capital.

StoreDot has developed a technology which enables ultra-fast charging for the mobile and industrial markets. The company currently expects first sales of its flash batteries for smartphones by 2019. Using this technology, StoreDot is also developing a new type of electric-car battery that will aim to achieve a charging experience that is comparable to the time spent to refuel a traditional car.

Last week StoreDot announced a $20 million investment and strategic partnership with BP - that company's first-ever investment in Israel.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 29, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018