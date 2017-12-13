Rosario Capital teams with US real estate consultants

The collaboration will enable the provision of financing to Israeli real estate companies investing in the US, while encouraging American real estate companies to raise capital in Israel. Israeli investment banking and underwriting company Rosario Capital has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Ackman-Ziff a US real estate capital advisory firm. As part of the cooperation, financing services will be offered to Israeli real estate companies investing in the US.

These services will include assistance in building financing packages for buying properties, refinancing of existing properties, bringing property partners together in the US, and more. The partnership will also enable Rosario Capital to deepen its ties with US real estate companies and guide them through the process of debt and equity raising in Israel.

Rosario Capital chairman Ruben Eblagon said "We are proud to partner with Ackman-Ziff. This allows Rosario to deepen its activity in the US market, and to provide financing solutions to Israeli companies operating in the US and to companies examining possible entry into the US market. Ackman-Ziff has been in business for over 90 years and is one of the leading American companies in its field, and it brings with it extensive knowledge and experience in a wide range of fields related to the US real estate market."

Ackman-Ziff president Simon Ziff said, "We are pleased with the strategic collaboration with Rosario Capital, which holds a leading position in the Israeli capital market, and are convinced that the mutual activity between the parties will enable our company to offer its services to Israeli real estate companies with financial and business needs in the US market."

Rosario Capital, one of the leading and fastest growing companies in the Israeli capital market, opened an office in the US in 2016 in order to service US companies interested in the Israeli capital market and to support its Israeli clients in their US activity.

Ackman-Ziff specializes in financing and financial consulting in equity and debt raising for real estate companies as well as the disposition of real estate assets and notes. Ackman Ziff has offices in New York, Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Boston, has raised more than $50 billion in debt since 2010 and more than $2 billion in equity since 2015.

