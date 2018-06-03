Giuliani to speak at "Globes" Capital Market Conference Wed

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, currently a member of US President Donald Trump's legal team, will be an important guest at the "Globes" Capital Market Conference on Wednesday, June 6 in Beit Hasmachot in Tel Aviv. Giuliani will be interviewed during the conference by "Globes" editor Naama Sikuler.

The event is the first of three "market makers" events to be held by "Globes" during June on subjects related to forecasts, markets, and geopolitical events.

A series of discussions about the forecasts for the US market, the hottest real estate investment trends, and how the political changes will affect the markets will be held at the conference. In addition to Giuliani, speakers at the conference will include IDB Development controlling shareholder Eduardo Elsztain, Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) controlling shareholder and CEO Chaim Katzman, MK Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union), Deputy Governor of the Bank of Israel Nadine Baudot-Trajtenberg, Bank of Israel Market Operations Department director Andrew Abir, and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) founder, president, and CEO Natan Hetz.

A special session will also be held at the conference on the global real estate investment trends, as well as other sessions dealing in forecasts for the debt and stock markets, and the price of oil and natural gas.

Other participants in the conference will include Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) chief economist Gil Bufman, Psagot Investment House Ltd. chief economist Ori Greenfeld, and Harel Finance Holding deputy CEO and chief investment manager Uri Rabinovich. The event was conducted in cooperation with Harel Finance Holding, Psagot, and Bank Leumi.

Attendance of the event is by invitation only.