Ruth Ofer asking NIS 15m for Ramat Gan penthouse

A penthouse belonging to Ruth Ofer, the widow of businessperson Yuli Ofer, is currently being offered for sale for NIS 15 million. The duplex is located on the 38th floor of the City Tower hotel building in the Ramat Gan Diamond Exchange district on the border between Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv. Sources inform "Globes" that the 450 square meters penthouse also contains an internal elevator. The penthouse occupies more than half of the space on the top floor of the tower.

The penthouse comes with two underground parking spaces in the hotel parking lot and a private store room. The duplex is surrounded by two balconies: one on the west side and one on the east. The tower provides 24/7 guarding services, high speed elevators, and an option to subscribe to the hotel's health center, which includes a swimming pool, fitness room, spa, etc. The Ofers never lived in the penthouse, and it was recently leased to a foreign resident from South America.

The sale is being handled by real estate agent Meir Lisker, owner of the Nadlanchik Boutique Real Estate firm, who is handling Ofer's real estate affairs. "The tower's location, with access to traffic arteries in multiple directions, the Tel Aviv Savidor central railway station, one minute away from the entry to the residential tower's elevator, and the light rail, whose station under the Diamond Exchange will be close to the tower from the other side, will provide added value for potential buyers," Lisker says. In recent years, the luxury housing market has slowed greatly, and almost no deals are being closed. Lisker agrees that this is the state of the market, saying, "It's true that the luxury market is different than it was at other times, but this property needs only one buyer, and it is highly likely that one will be found."

Advocate David Itach from the Aviad Itach & Co, Advocates law firm, who is representing Ofer, added that interest in the property had been shown before, although no deal had resulted. "There was a potential buyer before, but regulation and taxation eventually led the buyer to abandon the deal. As of now, there are a number of other potential overseas buyers who expressed interest," he stated.

