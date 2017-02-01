search
Ryanair announces new Israel routes

Ryanair
1 Feb, 2017 12:53
The low-cost carrier will operate 19 routes from Israel - 7 from Ben Gurion airport and 12 from Ovda.

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair has announced new Israel routes today. Full details have yet to be revealed by Ryanair but it says that it plans to operate 19 routes from Israel - 12 routes from Ovda near Eilat and 7 routes from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv. New destinations will include cities in Western Europe in Italy, France and Belgium. 

Ryanair already operates flights from Ovda Airport to four European destinations - Krakow (Poland), Kovna (Lithuania), Bratislava (Slovakia), and Budapest (Hungary).

Ryanair will launch flights from Tel Aviv (Ben Gurion Airport) to Paphos (Cyprus) from March 28 starting at €21.99 - one way. Ryanair promises that flights to European destinations further afield will start from  €40. This will introduce intense competition in air fares that israel has not known before.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 1, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

