Ryanair backs down on Israel-only baggage charge

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair has scrapped the €50 fee it introduced last Monday, only for passengers on flights to and from Israel, for stowing their large cabin-bags in the hold.

Following a change in cabin-bag policy on January 15, aimed at restricting the amount of baggage stowed above passenger seats, passengers on all Ryanair flights, were asked to pay €5.5 for priority boarding and still allowed to take their wheelie-bags or other large hand baggage on board, or have them stowed for free in the hold.

However, flights to and from Israel were singled out by Ryanair, for special treatment. Passengers without priority boarding traveling to and from Israel were forced to pay €50 to check their cabin-bag into the hold.

Ryanair has now issued the following statement. "From Saturday, 20th January 2018, all customers on Ryanair flights to/from Israeli airports will be permitted to bring two free carry-on bags (one wheelie and one small) to the gate, subject to airport security permitting them to do so."

"Priority customers will be allowed bring their two bags (one wheelie and one small) on board. Non-priority customers can bring their smaller bag on board and place their wheelie bag in the hold, free of charge, at the boarding gate. Any customers with a bag that is not permitted through airport security who are sent back to check-in will be required to pay the airport check-in bag fee. Ryanair continues to work with airport security to encourage them to permit all carry-on bags through airport security, as these security turn backs continue to be a problem for Ryanair and its customers."

In the past few days, Ryanair has come under enormous pressure from the Israeli media, Israel Airports Authority and the passengers themselves over what was considered a discriminatory policy.

Ryanair claimed that the extra fee reflected additional special security arrangements at Ben Gurion Airport. In scrapping the fee, the low-cost airline says it will still adhere to the tough security procedures in Israel. However, the Israel Airports Authority pointed out that no new security procedures had been introduced.

Ryanair receives grants worth hundreds of thousands of shekels annually from the Israeli government for operating routes to new destinations in Europe and for bringing tourists to Eilat. The carrier's flights to Ovda near Eilat are also exempt from landing fees.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 18, 2018

