Ryanair offering bargain fares on new Israel routes

6 Mar, 2017 16:44
Especially attractive fares include Tel Aviv to Milan and Eilat to Berlin.

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair, which announced 15 new routes between Israel and Europe last month, in addition to the four routes it already operates, has now announced the fares for those flights. The new destinations include Milan, Berlin, Warsaw, Karkhov, and Paphos.

Flights from Eilat to Berlin, starting in November will cost €34, while flights from Eilat to Warsaw will cost €30. Flights from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv to Milan will cost just €43.

These one-way prices do not include baggage, food or reserved seats all of which cost more as is the custom on low-cost carriers.

