Ryanair to announce new Israel routes

1 Feb, 2017 7:42
The low-cost carrier's chief commercial officer David O'Brien is due in Israel today reports "Yediot Ahronot."

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair is set to announce new Israel routes today, reports "Yediot Ahronot." Ryanair's chief commercial officer David O'Brien is due in Israel today and together with Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin will announce the carrier's plans for expanded operations in Israel and new Israel routes.

Ryanair already operates flights from Ovda Airport near Eilat to four European destinations - Krakow (Poland), Kovna (Lithuania), Bratislava (Slovakia), and Budapest (Hungary).

Ryanair will launch flights from Tel Aviv (Ben Gurion Airport) to Paphos (Cyprus) from March 28 starting at €21.99 - one way.

