Ryanair to launch Eilat-Prague flights

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair has announced that it is launching a new route from Eilat to Prague. The flights will begin at the end of October 2018 as part of Ryanair's winter schedule. The Irish carrier will operate two weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays.

Tickets are already on sale with a special opening offer of €17 one-way for bookings before Sunday, March 11. However, "Globes" was unable to find such fares on Ryanair's website. The fares advertised began from €44 each-way on October 29 (the maiden flight), while on some dates the flights were €62 each way and on November 19, for example, as expensive as €190 each way.

These prices do not include baggage in the hold, which adds €25 for a suitcase of up to 20 kilograms.

This will bring to 23 the number of routes Ryanair operates from Israel - 8 from Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv and 15 from Eilat.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 8, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018