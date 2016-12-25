search
Ryanair to start operating from Ben Gurion Airport

Ryanair
25 Dec, 2016 11:21
Low-cost airline Ryanair will fly daily from Tel Aviv to Cyprus from March 2017.

Low-cost airline Ryanair is to start operating scheduled flights from Ben Gurion Airport, Israel's main international airport near Tel Aviv. The airline, which up to now has operated flights to Ovda Airport near Eilat, has so far refrained from officially entering the Israeli market because of high fees.

Ryanair has announced that from the end of March it will operate a daily flight from Tel Aviv to Paphos in Cyprus. The company expects to carry 100,000 passengers annually on this route. To launch the service, Ryanair is offering a fare of €30 for April and May, until midnight on December 26, 2016.

One after another airlines are offering new destinations for the summer of 2017. Today, El Al subsidiary Sun d'Or announced that from the end of May it will fly twice weekly to Malaga. The flight will depart from Tel Aviv on Sundays and Thursdays, with fares starting at $450.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 25, 2016

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2016

