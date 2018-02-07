SQream teams with Alibaba, doubling workforce

Israeli database management platform developer SQream today announced a cooperation agreement with Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of China's Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA). Through the agreement, the companies will work together to enable SQream's GPU database as a cloud service offering to customers of Alibaba Cloud.

SQream, which was founded in 2010, has 46 employees, most of them in its Tel Aviv development center. Following the collaboration agreement with Alibaba, SQream expects to double its workforce over the coming year. SQream, which was founded by CEO Ami Gal, CTO Razi Shoshani and Kostya Varakin, who has left the company, has raised $7.4 million to date.

"The partnership will provide Alibaba Cloud's customers with reliable, scalable and on-demand access to large-scale data storage ranging from 10 Terabytes up to several Petabytes," SQream said in a statement, "Leveraging the global reach and accessibility of Alibaba Cloud, customers will have unparalleled data access available to them in an offering that is both cost-effective and easy to activate."

Gal said, "We are pleased to collaborate with Alibaba Cloud. The coupling of our leading GPU database together with Alibaba Cloud's global infrastructure will enable enterprises around the globe to meet rising challenges in accessing and analyzing rapidly growing data stores."

"GPU databases provide an innovative and cost effective choice for enterprises to setup, access and analyze data at massive scale," said Chaoqun Zhan, Director of Alibaba Database Business. "Partnering with SQream will enhance the capabilities of our global technological ecosystem, empowering growing enterprises world-wide."

