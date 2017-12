Israeli SaaS customer engagement co Valooto has announced the closing of a $3 Million Series A financing round led by Cornerstone Venture Partners and with the participation of Shaked Ventures.

With a rapidly growing customer base of thousands of salespeople, Valooto’s Customer Engagement Cloud has proven its ability to enhance sales execution and accelerate revenue growth for some of Silicon Valley’s leading tech firms, while providing a richer, more personalized buying experience for their end customers.

The company was founded in 2013 by CEO Eyal Elbahary, CTO Alon Lubin and VP sales and marketing Eyal Orgil. They perceived that most companies were missing their sales targets because digital sales transformation created a barrier between sales people and their prospects, replacing personal interactions with web-based self-learning, emails, bots, chats, and a multitude of automated sales engagement tools. Uncovering the digital body language of buyers and understanding their level of interest, throughout the entire sales journey, has become essential for sales to drive deals forward and win more business in the digital era.

Valooto provides a platform to personalize and manage all prospect engagements and interactions, from top of funnel sales development to contract negotiations. Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, Valooto analyzes thousands of buyer actions and digital engagement touchpoints to present salespeople with a true picture of deal progress, along with insights and sales guidance on how to keep deals on track. Opportunity scoring, derived from actual customer engagement metrics, add further value for sales leaders by increasing the accuracy of sales forecasts.

Elbahary said, “Digital transformation has created the single greatest challenge sales has ever experienced by distancing salespeople from their customers. The new category of customer engagement solutions Valooto is spearheading will bridge this gap, presenting salespeople with real-time deal progress and AI-driven insights needed to move deals forward.”

Valooto chairman Haim Kopans said, “It’s common for salespeople to utilize multiple sales tools to engage with prospects at different stages of the sales process, yet each solution provides only a narrow, siloed view of the customer’s level of interest. Valooto’s ability to present a real-time holistic view of the customer’s behavior along with engagement metrics across the entire sales cycle is a true game changer.”

“Not only are the founders passionate about changing the way sales teams operate and scale, they have proven to be able to execute on this vision,” said Hanan Brand, Partner at Cornerstone Ventures. “The team’s track record with customers and impressive growth, combined with a fast growing yet siloed market means that they no doubt have an exciting road ahead. We’re thrilled to welcome Valooto to the Cornerstone family and be a part of their journey.”

