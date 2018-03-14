SaaS security platform Luminate raises $14m

Israeli cybersecurity company Luminate Security today emerged from stealth and announced a $14 million combined round A and seed funding. Luminate is backed by US Venture Partners (USVP), Aleph Venture Capital and the Microsoft Accelerator. Joining Luminate's board of directors are USVP's Jacques Benkoski and Aleph's Aaron Rosenson. The company plans to use the funding for expanding its operations in the US and developing its channels and customer base.

With offices in Tel Aviv and Palo Alto, Luminate Security was founded in January 2017 by CEO Ofer Smadari, CTO Leonid Belkind and CPO Eldad Livni. The company has spent the last 14 months developing and deploying its software and is emerging from stealth with production-grade paying enterprise customers, including international financial, technology, and consumer services enterprises.

A provider of a universal platform for access to corporate applications in hybrid clouds, Luminate is a software-as-a-service security platform that allows CISOs, CIOs and CTOs to securely manage access to all their corporate resources from any device anywhere in the world. Based on Software Defined Perimeter principles, Luminate gives users one-time access to the requested application while all other corporate resources are cloaked without granting access to the entire network. This prevents any lateral movements to other network resources and eliminates the risk of network-based attacks.

Smadari said, "Luminate's solution takes the BeyondCorp philosophy as a starting point and transforms security in corporate IT networks. Luminate provides a unified security stack on all environments that allows only point-to-point, ad-hoc user access to specific corporate resources, wherever they are hosted. At no point in time is the corporate network exposed. Our platform deploys in less than five minutes and, once in place, provides full visibility and complete governance of users' actions when accessing corporate resources."

Unlike traditional security solutions, Luminate enables IT operations to move at the speed of digital business requirements, integrating seamlessly with their existing IT tools. Employees can safely access any corporate resources from any device while IT and security teams gain a comprehensive security governance framework, effectively eliminating risks of attacks on their resources.

He added, "Luminate's unique approach operates on the application level. It is agentless and, therefore, can be adopted quickly by large populations of corporate role-players, without forcing a disruptive change in the organization's existing architecture, user permissions and applications," said Smadari.

Luminate seamlessly integrates with all cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service and on-premises data center technologies. The user experiences the freedom to access any application, wherever it is hosted, from whatever device or location worldwide, through a consistent, cloud-native user experience.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 14, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018