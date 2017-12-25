Saidoff in talks to buy Bezeq parent co Eurocom

Naty Saidoff is in advanced talks to buy Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) through one of its parent companies ahead of court discussions later today. Last night there were talks between Saidoff and the creditor banks (Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI), Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN)) for Eurocom Group, through which Shaul Elovitch controls Bezeq in attempts to put together a sale deal. It is not yet clear at what level of Elovitch's pyramid (Eurocom, Internet-Zahav, B Communications) Saidoff will take control of Bezeq but the belief is that it will be through Internet-Zahav.

These talks follow the failure of Saidoff to buy Africa-Israel Investments Ltd. (TASE:AFIL) where he lost out to a bid by Moti Ben-Moshe.

In the deal being dicussed now, Saidoff would inject NIS 300-400 million into Eurocom, which would redeem about a third of its NIS 970 million debt. Such a deal would also involve the banks writing off about NIS 300 million of the debt. In other words, a haircut of 30%.

In recent weeks, Meir Shamir was in talks to buy Eurocom but he was demanding that the banks write off NIS 400 million of the debt. The banks say that since asking the courts to liquidate Eurocom last week, there have been a significant increase in offers to acquire Bezeq, as companies realize that the intention of selling control in the telecom company is more serious.

Hapoalim has approved Saidoff's offer, while Discount Bank and First International are still considering it.

Until recently, Naty Saidoff was not a familiar name in Israel's capital market. In his addition to his failed attempt to buy Africa-Israel, he also tried to buy control of Jerusalem Economy, then owned by Eliezer Fishman.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 25, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017 .