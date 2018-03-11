Samsung Galaxy S9, and S9+ on sale in Israel

Samsung Electronics Israel officially launched sales of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 plus today. Samsung Israel mobile division director Guy Hibash said that the new smartphone has been built by the Korean electronics giant around the quality of its camera because that's what users are looking for.

The S9 with a 4GB RAM memory and 64GB storage is retailing for NIS 3,200-3,000 in Israel. With 128GB storage the phone costs NIS 3,450 while the S9+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs NIS 3,700-3,900.

Moshe Peri CEO of Suny Cellular, Samsung's biggest smartphone official importer said that prices in Israel are comparable with the US since the 15% purchase tax was cut last year. He said that the phones cost about NIS 200 more in France. In addition, the phones can be bought in Eilat without paying 17% VAT.

