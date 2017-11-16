Samsung opens Israel car cybersecurity center

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. unit HARMAN International has announced the launch of the International Cyber Security Smart Mobility Analysis and Research Test (SMART) Range in Israel. The company said that SMART Range, in cooperation with Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, CYMOTIVE Technologies, Deutsche Telekom Innovation Laboratories and JVP, will fulfill the vision of an automotive development ‘playground’ in a smart-city environment, an innovation hub serving automakers, Tier 1 auto suppliers and academic research institutions for the testing and the certification of automotive cyber security, autonomous driving and smart mobility technologies.

HARMAN added that the SMART Range will function as a living lab within a smart-city environment encompassing all aspects of future mobility systems, including public transportation, private vehicles and personal mobility devices. The range will simulate a complex reality and enable effective testing of advanced technologies, assessment of human-machine-environment interfaces, evaluation of transport solutions in a future networked reality and operability and robustness testing of software and hardware systems against cyber threats.

HARMAN VP Automotive Cyber Security Saar Dickman said, “Autonomous driving will not succeed without a strong cyber security infrastructure that protects our cars, devices and roadways from dangerous intrusions, and no one organization can meet the everchanging technology requirements that connectivity will demand. This collaboration brings together leading players in cyber security in the leading region for this work - Israel - to test and develop valuable standards that will benefit multiple industries and ultimately society."

The Range will feature the unique ability to combine the highest-level practical knowledge possessed by leading commercial firms together with advanced academic research. This cooperation between commercial and academic stakeholders will enable the center to further its main objectives: Promotion of innovation in the smart mobility arena: advancement of global regulation in the field of cybersecurity for smart mobility systems, cybersecurity certification for smart mobility software and hardware systems; global leadership in the definition, assessment and verification of the resilience of smart mobility systems to cyber threats.

Ben-Gurion University president Prof. Rivka Car4mi said, “The SMART Range represents a natural stride forward in light of the University’s broad and diverse research activities in the fields of technology, autonomous robotics, information technology and cybersecurity, while fulfilling the University’s role as a leader in developing innovation and excellence in Beersheva."

