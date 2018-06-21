Sara Netanyahu charged with fraud

Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been charged with fraud for ordering cooked meals worth NIS 359,000. Three years after the investigation was begun, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has decided to initiate criminal proceedings.

The Jerusalem District Attorney's office today issued an indictment against Sara Netanyahu and Ezra Saidoff, a former deputy director general at the Prime minister's Office for aggravated fraud and breach of trust. Saidoff has been further charged with forgery offenses.

The State Attorney's office said, "After checking the evidence and considering the circumstances, the Attorney General decided to recommend to adopt the opinion of the Jerusalem State Attorney and reject the claims put forward by Mrs. Netanyahu's power of attorney during the hearing and put her on trial for the offences attributed to her.

Sara Netanyahu and Ezra Saidoff deny the charges and Advs. Yaakov Weinroth, Yossi Cohen and Amit Haddad said the charges were, "Groundless and delusional. This is the first time anywhere in the world that a leader's wife is being put on trial over the food that she serves. There was no fraud, breach of trust or any other offense here."

