Sara Netanyahu questioned in gifts probe

Sara Netanyahu, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, was questioned yesterday in the offices of Israel Police National Fraud Unit Lahav 433 in the affair of the gifts received by the prime minister, also known as Case 1000. The prime minister is suspected of receiving valuable presents with an aggregate cost in the hundreds of millions of shekels from two businessmen over a period of years.

The prime minister was questioned twice last week in his official residence by Lahav 433 investigators, led by unit commander Brigadier General Koresh Bar Nur. Among other things, he is suspected of having received expensive cigars and champagne from Hollywood producer Arnon Milchin.

RELATED ARTICLES Netanyahu reportedly taped asking for favors

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on January 12, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017