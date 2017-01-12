search
Front > News

Sara Netanyahu questioned in gifts probe

Sara Netanyahu Photo: Amos Ben-Gershom
12 Jan, 2017 13:30
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The prime minister is suspected of accepting valuable gifts from two businessmen.

Sara Netanyahu, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, was questioned yesterday in the offices of Israel Police National Fraud Unit Lahav 433 in the affair of the gifts received by the prime minister, also known as Case 1000. The prime minister is suspected of receiving valuable presents with an aggregate cost in the hundreds of millions of shekels from two businessmen over a period of years.

The prime minister was questioned twice last week in his official residence by Lahav 433 investigators, led by unit commander Brigadier General Koresh Bar Nur. Among other things, he is suspected of having received expensive cigars and champagne from Hollywood producer Arnon Milchin.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on January 12, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Sara Netanyahu Photo: Amos Ben-Gershom
Sara Netanyahu Photo: Amos Ben-Gershom
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016