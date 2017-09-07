Sara Netanyahu to be indicted

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has officially decided to indict Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in the residences affair, Channel 2 News reports. Mandelblit informed Sara Netanyahu this evening that the indictment would be filed tomorrow. Benjamin Netanyahu said of the indictment being drawn up against his wife, "There is no reason for her to admit to something she hasn't done."

Sara Netanyahu is suspected of four offenses, the total cost of which to the public purse is estimated in the hundreds of thousands of shekels. The first is employing an electrician, who was not chosen by tender, in a private capacity while charging the cost to the state. The second is employing a worker for the official prime minister's residence when in fact she looked after Mrs. Netanyahu's late father, with her salary financed by the state. The third is the purchase of garden furniture for the official residence in Jerusalem and transferring it to the Netanyahu family's private home in Caesarea. The fourth is inflating costs of meals in the official residence.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 7, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017