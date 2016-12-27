Schedule management co Timing raises $1m

Israeli startup Timing, which has developed a navigation system for service providers, has raised $1 million from Terra Venture Partners LP. Based in Yokneam near Haifa, Timing was founded in 2015 by CEO Ilan Fridman and VP marketing Maayan Darki. The company has four employees and plans expanding its workforce in 2017.

Timing's optimization, prediction and navigation system for service providers is designed to solve problems when managing teams of workers in the field such as technicians providing services to the customers' home. This is a huge challenge with a range of factors influencing the schedule for each company rep and their time of arrival at the customer's home or office. Due to the complexity, it is difficult for suppliers to provide their customers with good service without delays and cancellations that can result in loss work days, customer anger and wasteful inefficient management of employees in the field.

Timing’s system allows for planning and prediction of a service representatives schedule and route by using breakthrough algorithms and an alternative approach to the existing solutions for service providers. The system finds the fastest and most realistic schedule and provides monitoring tools to save resources for the service provider and allow the highest quality customer service.

Darki said, "In contrast to existing solutions, Timing brings into the system considerations of planning a route and the question when? Currently, suppliers use planning tools that don't take into account traveling times and that of course takes away its value, when traveling time during the rush hour at 8am for example is completely different from midday. We make use of innovative algorithms that allow maximum precision and efficient and genuine planning, which reflect reality. If we are talking about 14 service visits per day for a technician, optimal planning of the route is expressed in significant savings of money, time, and resources for the company."

Terra Venture Partners managing partner Astorre Modena said, "With the assistance of very limited resources, timing has proven that they can change the way fleets of field representatives are managed with a major influence on efficiency and customer satisfaction. After the success of projects in the current year, we expect expansion into the global market in the coming year."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 27, 2016

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2016