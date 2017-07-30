Scottish website to auction Israel's first single malt whisky

Milk & Honey - Israel's first whisky distillery is chalking up another achievement, with the first international auction of an alcoholic beverage produced in Israel. Starting August 11 for 10 days, Scottish website whiskyauctioneer.com will sell as a special edition (1-100) the first 100 bottles of the “experimental series” of the first-ever single malt whisky produced in Israel.

Israel's first single malt whisky by The Milk & Honey Distillery is the first whisky to be produced and bottled in Israel after being aged for three years in barrels. It therefore falls under the definition of whisky in Scotland. Israeli whisky is mature and complex for its young age, thanks to aging in the warm Israeli climate. The Milk & Honey Distillery is in Tel Aviv and Israel’s first whisky is kosher (certified by the Tel Aviv Rabbinate).

The distillation of the barrel was performed in January 2014 at a kibbutz in the Sharon region, by head distiller Tomer Goren, together with internationally renowned master distiller, the late Dr. Jim Swan, as part of his role as consultant to the distillery at the time. Dr. Swan, who passed away at the beginning of February 2017, never got to taste his first Israeli masterpiece. Dr. Swan was considered an international expert on production of whisky in warm climates and served as a consultant to leading distilleries around the world, including the Taiwanese brand, Kavalan.

The liquid was aged for 30 months in a new, 225-liter American oak cask and then for another seven months in an ex-bourbon barrel in the distillery's warehouse in Tel Aviv. The first whisky to be produced in Israel is characterized by hints of malted barley, with soft notes of orange along with a delicate woodsy taste, cinnamon, lemon and marzipan. The flavor is light bodied, lemon and orange zest followed by the gentle spiciness of black pepper and has a balance between gentle fruitiness and spiciness. Finish - long and slightly spicy, with lingering chocolate notes and delicate maltiness.

